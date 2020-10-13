Woman charged with murder after domestic-related stabbing in Norfolk, police say

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk woman has been charged with murder after she fatally stabbed a man Monday morning, police say.

Police say the stabbing was domestic-related and it happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 300 block of S. Military Highway. Officers found the victim, 39-year-old Dwan Winborne, at the scene with a stab wound. He was taken to Sentara Leigh hospital, where he later died.

After an investigation, police said they charged 32-year-old Shana C. Winborne with second-degree murder. There are no other details in the case, but police say Winborne is being held at the Norfolk City Jail without bond.

Latest Posts: