NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk woman has been charged with murder after she fatally stabbed a man Monday morning, police say.
Police say the stabbing was domestic-related and it happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 300 block of S. Military Highway. Officers found the victim, 39-year-old Dwan Winborne, at the scene with a stab wound. He was taken to Sentara Leigh hospital, where he later died.
After an investigation, police said they charged 32-year-old Shana C. Winborne with second-degree murder. There are no other details in the case, but police say Winborne is being held at the Norfolk City Jail without bond.
Latest Posts:
- 70-year-old woman fights off sex assault suspect in California
- Instagram’s most-followed celeb, Cristiano Ronaldo, tests positive for COVID-19
- Woman charged with murder after domestic-related stabbing in Norfolk, police say
- Suspects in Whitmer case also talked kidnapping Northam, FBI agent says
- Charges dismissed against Portsmouth Vice Mayor Lisa Lucas-Burke