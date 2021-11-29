Woman charged with DUI after striking Chesapeake police vehicle while officer was conducting traffic stop in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 41-year-old woman was arrested after police say she struck a Chesapeake police vehicle while the officer was conducting a traffic stop in Norfolk over the weekend.

According to Chesapeake Police, the incident occurred while the officer was conducting a traffic stop around 6:45 p.m. on November 27 near the intersection of Greenleaf Drive and Campostella Road.

Reports say the marked vehicle had its blue lights on at the time of the incident.

As the Chesapeake police officer was conducting the traffic stop, another vehicle struck the police vehicle.

Norfolk Police responded to the scene to assist and subsequently arrested the driver of the vehicle who was identified as 41-year-old Quantine N. Porter.

Porter was charged with driving under the influence. There were no reported injuries during the incident.

Quantine N. Porter, Nov. 29, 2021 (Photo Courtesy – Norfolk Police)