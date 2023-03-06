NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Fire-Rescue Fire Marshals have charged a woman accused of setting a Norfolk apartment on fire over the weekend.

Officials say the still-unnamed 35-year-old woman has been charged with one count of arson to an occupied dwelling.

The apartment fire happened Saturday morning, March 4, in the 1500 block of Palmetto Street.

An unspecified number of occupants of the two-story building were displaced, however, there were no injuries reported and the fire is under investigation.