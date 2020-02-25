Woman charged in Norfolk homicide claims she only drove the car

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — 24-year-old Sarah Bowen, one of the suspects in a homicide that happened Friday in Norfolk, claims she is innocent.

The shooting happened Friday on Moreell Circle, and left a 17-year-old boy dead.

The teenager died at the hospital.

“The detective read us our rights and told us that we were arrested about a murder, I don’t know the victim, I’ve never seen the victim I don’t even know his name or how old he was until the detectives said something,” said Bowen.

While Bowen, a Lynchburg resident, maintains her innocence, she says she gave a ride to the people she alleges were behind the homicide that evening.

She says she did it to make some extra cash and because her friend, one of the suspects, Rahzel Washington, knew them.

According to a police news release, in addition to Bowen, two other individuals have been arrested and charged with second-degree murder, robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery and use of a firearm.

Rahzel C. Washington, 20, of Norfolk

Quataisia Thompson, 22, of Norfolk

She says they told her to pull over and wait while they talked to their people.

And that’s when things took a turn.

“We waited and then I heard gunshots, and a short time later they came back to the car. My friend was normal, but the other two were really hyped up,” she said.

Bowen says they had guns and when they got back into her car she dropped them off somewhere on Hampton Boulevard.

That night, she was arrested.

“… No, I never had a gun… No, I never got out of the car,” Bowen said.

Neighbors who live near the park where the homicide happened came together Sunday night after the incident for a candlelight vigil.

Organizer, Shannon Pifer, says she’ll be holding her children closer than ever.

“We need to come together for the family who lost their son and to the families whose children had to witness this,” said Pifer.

