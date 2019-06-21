Woman charged in early morning Norfolk shooting

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A woman is facing charges after an early morning shooting in Norfolk left another woman injured, police say.

Norfolk police said in a news release 34-year-old Nicole L. Foster, of Chesapeake, is charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and discharging a firearm from a vehicle.

The charges stem from a shooting in the 3600 block of Bell Street, just a few blocks away from Sewells Point Road. Officers were called to the scene around 2:15 a.m. Friday, police said.

Responding officers found a 37-year-old woman with a gunshot wound that police said was not life-threatening. She was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for treatment.

Police said officers took Foster into custody after she showed up at the Norfolk Police Operations Center not long after the shooting. Foster is being held at the Norfolk City Jail without bond.

Both women know each other, according to police. Information on the circumstances of the shooting was not immediately available.

