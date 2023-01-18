NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A woman has been cited by police after bringing a loaded gun into the Norfolk International Airport on January 17.

The woman was carrying a 9mm gun that was loaded with eight bullets, according to a press release.

TSA officers stopped the Wisconsin woman after her carry-on bag triggered the security point x-ray. After seeing the gun TSA alerted the Norfolk Airport Authority Police.

Police cited her on a weapons violation and the case will be forwarded to the Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney for possible criminal prosecution.

This incident marks the first gun caught at the Norfolk airport’s checkpoint this year. 27 guns were caught at the airport in 2022.

“The year is still young and at this point, I ask every owner of a firearm to commit to making a new year’s resolution to pack their weapon properly for a flight if they want to travel with it,” said Robin “Chuck” Burke, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport.

Passengers are able to travel with guns only in checked bags if they are packaged and declared at their respective airline ticket counter.

Guns must be unloaded, packed in a hard-sided locked case, and packed separately from bullets. Then the locked case should be taken to the airline check-in counter to be declared. TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on its website.

To find out whether an item can be packed in a carry-on or checked bag, check the TSA website.