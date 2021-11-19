Woman caught in Norfolk International Airport with loaded handgun

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Newport News woman was caught with a loaded 9mm handgun at Norfolk International Airport (ORF) on Nov. 18.

According to TSA officers at ORF, the 9mm, loaded with 12 bullets, was detected at the airport security checkpoint. Norfolk Airport Authority Police confiscated the weapon and arrested the woman.

The case has been forwarded to the Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office for possible criminal prosecution. The woman also faces a stiff federal financial civil penalty.

Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are properly packaged and declared at their airline ticket counter to be transported in the belly of the plane. Guns are not permitted to be carried onto planes.

Checked firearms must be unloaded, packed in a hard-sided case, locked, and packed separately from ammunition. TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm and ammunition posted on its website.