Woman arrested, man wanted, in connection with Granby St. homicide

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Police have identified two suspects wanted in connection to a recent homicide on Granby Street.

Detectives have arrested and charged 27-year-old Celia E. Williams-Valle with accessory after the fact.

They are still looking for 25-year-old Marqail King, who is wanted on charges of second degree murder and use of a firearm.

Celia E. Williams-Valle (Photo courtesy: NPD)

Marqail King (Photo courtesy: NPD)

The deadly shooting happened the night of Nov. 18.

Officers were called to the 800 block of Granby Street around 10 p.m. and located the victim, 33-year-old Abram D. Randle. Randle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The motive surrounding this deadly shooting has not been released.

If you have any information on King’s whereabouts, please call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3 mobile app.