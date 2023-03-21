NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk woman is facing multiple charges after hitting a police officer with her vehicle and then leading police in a high-speed pursuit.

According to Norfolk police, investigators were standing in a parking lot in the 4800 block of Hampton Boulevard around 10 a.m. Monday when one of the investigators was hit by a vehicle that immediately fled the scene.

The investigator sustained minor injuries and is expected to recover.

Around 11:40 a.m. an officer spotted the car parked in the 500 block of W 21st Street and attempted to conduct a traffic stop, however the driver, later identified as 26-year-old Kayla B. Gilchrist, started to drive away.

As the pursuit continued, the suspect vehicle struck a separate car while passing through the intersection of W 39th Street and Colley Avenue.

The woman in the separate vehicle sustained minor injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

After hitting the car, however, police say Gilchrist continued driving, hitting another parked car, as well as a telephone pole on Michigan Avenue.

No longer able to drive the car, Gilchrist then fled in the 700 block of Michigan Avenue and was taken into custody following a brief foot pursuit. She was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Kayla B. Gilchrist (Courtesy – NPD)

She is now facing multiple charges including attempted malicious wounding of a law enforcement officer, assault on a law enforcement officer, eluding, hit & run, obstruction, trespassing, failing to yield the right of way, driving on the wrong side of the road, two counts of failing to obey highway signs, and burglary.

Gilchrist is currently being held in the Norfolk City Jail without bond.