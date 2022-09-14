NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A woman was taken into custody Wednesday morning after police say she brandished a firearm at a school bus driver.

According to police, the report of a person with a weapon came in around 8:20 a.m. at the intersection of Scott Street and Trant Avenue.

Police say it was reported that a woman had brandished a firearm at the driver of a school bus. The woman was taken into custody and charges are pending.

No further information has been released. The investigation is ongoing.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.