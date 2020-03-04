Woman arrested after allegedly shooting man on W. Little Creek Road Monday

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A woman has been arrested after she allegedly shot and injured a man on W. Little Creek Road in Norfolk Monday.

Krista Shepard, 24, is charged with felonious assault and use or display of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Police say they responded to 1317 W. Little Creek Road for a gunshot victim around 6 p.m. Monday.

Officers arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Shepard was taken into custody at the scene.

The man was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

