Live Now
Watch WAVY-TV 10 News at 6:30pm

Woman arrested after allegedly shooting man on W. Little Creek Road Monday

Norfolk

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Krista K Shepard

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A woman has been arrested after she allegedly shot and injured a man on W. Little Creek Road in Norfolk Monday.

Krista Shepard, 24, is charged with felonious assault and use or display of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Police say they responded to 1317 W. Little Creek Road for a gunshot victim around 6 p.m. Monday.

Officers arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Shepard was taken into custody at the scene.

The man was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories