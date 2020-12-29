Woman and infant dead after stabbing in Norfolk, person detained

Norfolk police investigate a double stabbing of a woman and infant on 6th Bay Street in Norfolk on Dec. 29, 2020

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police say a woman and infant are dead after a stabbing in Ocean View on Tuesday afternoon.

In a tweet, police said the call came in at 1 p.m. for the stabbing in the 9500 block of 6th Bay Street. The woman and infant were pronounced dead at the scene.

A person of interest was detained, but police haven’t share additional information in the case.

