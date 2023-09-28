NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A man and woman are facing charges after an incident in Norfolk Wednesday afternoon involving a school bus.

Officers were called to the intersection of Kenton Avenue and Cary Avenue, which is near the Broad Creek Community Center, around 3:30 p.m. for the report of a person with a weapon.

Witnesses told police a woman had displayed a gun at a school bus driver. There were children on the bus, police confirmed to WAVY. We’re still working to find out how many children, and which school they attended.

As the result of a preliminary investigation, 49-year-old Ciscley Jefferson and 51-year-old Kevin Stacy were taken into custody at the scene.

Ciscley Nadine Jefferson (Photo courtesy: Norfolk Police) Kevin Clinton Stacy (Photo courtesy: Norfolk Police)

Jefferson was charged with brandishing a firearm and Stacy was charged with simple assault. At last check, both were being held in Norfolk City Jail without bond.

No injuries were reported during this incident.