Woman accused of assaulting police officer, disorderly conduct

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A woman in Norfolk is in custody accused for assaulting an officer after an altercation on Friday.

Police were called to the 5800 block of East Virginia Beach Boulevard for an altercation inside a business at approximately 8:15 p.m. on Friday.

When they got there, police found several people in an argument. When they tried to break up the people involved, police say an altercation arose between the officers and 36-year-old Shahreda George.

George is being charged with assault on law enforcement and disorderly conduct. She is currently being held at the Norfolk City jail without bond.

There were no serious injuries reported at the incident.