Police: Woman abducted from Norfolk parking lot, forced to drive to ATM

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A Portsmouth man is accused of abducting a woman at knifepoint in Norfolk then forcing her to drive him to an ATM.

The victim told police she was walking in a parking lot in the 3900 block of Llewellyn Avenue around 7 a.m. on Jan. 4, when a man asked her for money.

She said he pulled out a knife and demanded for her to go to an ATM to withdraw cash. They drove to the Navy Federal Credit Union in the 7800 block of Tidewater Drive, where the victim was able to get a customer’s attention, who called police.

Officers arrived when they were still there and chased after the suspect on foot. They caught up with 53-year-old Andre Lewis Sr., who now faces charges of abduction, robbery, attempted carjacking and larceny from a person. He is being held in the Norfolk City Jail without bond.

Tune in to WAVY News 10 for more coverage and stay up-to-date through the WAVY News App and on WAVY.com.