Witness in deadly hit-and-run in Norfolk says it was traumatizing

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — As police search for the suspect in a deadly hit-and-run crash, 10 On Your Side is hearing for the first time from a person who says she saw it all.

Investigators say someone drove off Saturday after hitting and killing 62-year-old Renee Pullie.

Antoniya Carlisle said she couldn’t believe her eyes.

“The car literally was going so fast you couldn’t even see the car hit her,” she said as she described the crash.

“The car just literally swiped. I saw her umbrella go up in the air, come down, and then I heard her fall to the ground,” she said.

“That night it was the [Grand] Illumination Parade and I was coming from MacArthur [Center],” Carlisle said. “I stopped, I let her go past and once she got to that third lane about to get right in the middle of the median, a car literally came and swiped her.”

Police say it was a dark-colored sedan that hit Pullie and never turned back.

“I was like, she got hit, she got hit, and that’s when I started blowing my horn. It was just so traumatic; it was just so traumatic,” Carlisle said.

But the most heartbreaking part for her was the lack of respect by the first driver.

“The fact that the car did not stop. You know you can feel that. If it was a dog, a tree, or something. You know you should stop and check on your car, what happened, you know, just to make sure you didn’t hit anyone or something,” she said.

Carlisle said she’s been having trouble sleeping since the accident. She hopes people stay aware of their surroundings to prevent anything else like this from happening.

Police have not released any suspect information. Anyone who knows anything about the crash should call Norfolk Police.