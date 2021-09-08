‘Winterfest on the Wisconsin’ to return at Nauticus with 300K additional lights

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk State University is set to launch the Spartan Innovation Academy program for the fall semester.

The program is a new initiative within NSU that will provide students, faculty, and staff with access to Apple devices.

With the new initiative, NSU will be the first Historically Black College and University (HBCU) to launch a campus-wide deployment of these Apple products to all students and faculty in a first-year program.

This week, every incoming and returning student will be given an iPad Pro, as well as Apple Pencil, Apple Smart Keyboard Folio, and AirPods Pro with active noise cancellation.

NSU is set to distribute more than 6,000 Apple products to students, faculty and select staff members during the Fall 2021 semester.

The university will also provide MacBook Pro notebooks to students based on their majors or courses in addition to iMac desktop computers.

Students will be able to keep the devices throughout their enrollment at the university. When they graduate, they can purchase the device for a nominal fee of $1.

The devices will be provided to faculty and staff at no cost.