‘Winterfest on the Wisconsin’ to return at Nauticus with 300K additional lights

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Nauticus’ “WinterFest on the Wisconsin” is coming back and will double down on the holiday lights aboard the battleship (more than 650,000 in total),
The event will also increase the number of nights, adding new programming and entertainment, and kicking the celebration off on Veteran’s Day with a special salute to the military.
WinterFest on the Wisconsin began in 2020 as a safe, outdoor holiday experience for the Hampton Roads community. Each night was sold out, and more than 31,000 guests enjoyed the experience last season.
The event opens on Veteran’s Day (November 11). Tickets will be complimentary that evening to all active-duty service members and veterans. The event runs through January 2, 2022 and is open each Wednesday – Sunday throughout the holiday season.
Pricing will vary:
- Wed-Thurs – $12.50 adult, $10 child general admission,
- Fri-Sun – $14.50 adult, $12 child general admission.
Nauticus members can purchase discounted tickets beginning September 27; general admission tickets go on sale October 1.