Winter 2022 Gateway Academy: Norfolk offering local career training opportunities

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk’s Department of Human Services’ Career and Readiness Employment Services team is currently recruiting community members for its Winter 2022 Gateway Academy.

The program connects eligible Norfolk residents with local career training opportunities.

A high school diploma or GED is required for some of the programs and some criminal convictions may exclude participation in certain training programs. Applicants must be able to participate in services virtually either by phone, email or on a computer.

Training is currently available in the following fields:

Certified Customer Service Professional

Certified Medical Assistant

Certified Nursing Assistant

Commercial Driver’s License (must have valid driver’s license)

CompTIA A+

Medical Administrative Assistant

Medical Billing & Coding

Pharmacy Technician

Phlebotomy Technician

ServSafe Food Protection Manager

Skilled Trades – Welding, Plumbing, Carpentry

To be eligible for the program, applicants must reside in Norfolk and receive SNAP benefits.

Participants will be required to first complete assigned activities during a four-week period while enrolled, including but not limited to job readiness classes and professional development workshops.



Upon completion of all activities, participants will be eligible for funding with local training providers.

Applications are being accepted now through Feb. 25.