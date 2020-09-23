Construction worker dies after reported fall in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police are investigating after a construction worker died after a reported fall Wednesday morning on Colley Avenue.

Norfolk police say the scene is at 315 Colley Avenue, where Colley intersects with W. Brambleton Avenue. That’s the site of a new Eastern Virginia Medical School building under construction. Norfolk dispatchers originally said the man was a window washer, but Norfolk police later confirmed he was a construction worker.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene after crews arrived around 8:30 a.m.

No other details are available, but police say there are no signs of foul play at this time. Check back for updates.

