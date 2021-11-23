Widgeon Road DMV location in Norfolk to temporary close for renovations

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – If you were hoping to make an appointment soon at the Widgeon Road DMV Customer Service Center in Norfolk, you’ll have to find another option.

The location at 850 Widgeon Road will close at the end of the business day on November 24 for a renovation project. It is expected to reopen on January 10, 2022, according to a news release from the DMV.

There are more than 50 DMV services now available online at dmvNOW.com. If you have business that needs to be done in-person during the renovation period, you can schedule an appointment at another service center on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. There is also walk-in service on alternating days, on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays (at locations with Saturday hours), including the nearby Military Circle location in Norfolk.

All DMV locations are closed November 25, 26 and 27 for the Thanksgiving holiday.