NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Three days after her son was shot, Melissa Hall has a number of questions for police about how the incident was handled.

Her 25-year-old son Brandon was shot and injured around 11:15 p.m. on Garfield Drive in Norfolk Friday. Monday night, she says she is grateful for one thing.

“I actually feel relieved because my son is awake and called my name,” she said. “I just wanted to see his eyes and hear his voice. This is the first day since Friday my son has showed any sign of life.”

She tells us Brandon tried to de-escalate an argument between a friend and a neighbor, 34-year-old Sean Knight. That’s when police say Knight opened fire, hitting her son twice and his friend three times.

She had no idea her son was fighting for his life until four hours later when her son’s best friend woke her up at 3:30 a.m. telling her they needed to go to the hospital.

“This doesn’t make sense to me that nobody contacted me,” she said. “25, 10, 12 years old. A child, a kid. A family member. Even if it was your sister, your brother, your dad. You would want to know what is going on.”

Hall has other questions, including why she was told her son had injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening. She was told the bullet missed his heart by less than an inch.

Pulling a double today and will have the desperate pleas from a Norfolk mother who wants to know why she didn't know her son was fighting for his life until 4 hours after he was shot. Hear her pleas for answers and info about a suspect at 10 and 11 on @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/MEjoleItbr — Jon Dowding (@JonDowding) March 29, 2022

“He was shot right here in the chest, about half an inch away from his heart. Went through, nicked his lung, which has a hole in it, had a tube in it,” she explained. “Then, the second bullet went through his stomach and out his back.”

With a long road to recovery ahead of them, Hall has one main question for the police.

“Why did nobody call me? Why couldn’t I be there? Why couldn’t I see this person? It’s just not human. I mean, it’s just not right,” she said.

Hall tells 10 On Your Side she was informed by a doctor that Brandon would have to have a colostomy bag in place for months, even after he’s discharged from the hospital.

The family set up a GoFundMe to raise money for medical costs. Use this link if you’d like to help.