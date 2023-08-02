NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Downtown Norfolk’s Crush Competition is back on Friday, August 11 after a three-year hiatus, with 12 restaurants vying for the title of “King of the Crush.”

It’s pretty simple: you can get one $2 crush cocktail sample at each participating restaurant (and a full-sized one after it you really like it), and vote for your favorite on the event’s Facebook page. The competition runs from 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., and voting ends at 9:30 p.m.

Here are the restaurants:

219 Bistro

456 Fish

Blue Moon Taphouse

Birds & Bourbon

Glass Light Hotel & Gallery Restaurant

Grace O’Malley’s Irish Pub & Restaurant

Leone’s

Norfolk Seafood Co.

Prime 255

Soiree Bistro

Stripers Waterside

The Stockpot Norfolk

“After a 3-year hiatus, we are excited to be bringing the Crush Competition back to Downtown Norfolk,” said Sam Black, director of marketing and communications for Downtown Norfolk Council. “It’s a fun way to explore Downtown with your friends and see just how creative Downtown bartenders can be when you throw in a little friendly competition.”

The winning restaurant will also get $500 cash in addition to the bragging rights.