White shark ‘Santiago’ found near Norfolk coast

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A white shark has just been “pinged” off of the coast of Norfolk.

That’s according to non-profit organization Ocearch which aims to educate citizens as well as help scientists obtain data in the ocean.

In a recent tweet from the organization, officials say a juvenile white shark named Santiago was pinged just after 10 a.m. Tuesday near the coast of Norfolk.

It’s not yet clear how far 3-year-old Santiago was to shore. When Santiago was tagged, he weighed 140 pounds and was almost 6 feet in length. He marks the third white shark sampled during Expedition New England 2021

