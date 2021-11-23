White shark ‘Santiago’ found near Norfolk coast

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A white shark has just been “pinged” off of the coast of Norfolk.
That’s according to non-profit organization Ocearch which aims to educate citizens as well as help scientists obtain data in the ocean.
In a recent tweet from the organization, officials say a juvenile white shark named Santiago was pinged just after 10 a.m. Tuesday near the coast of Norfolk.
It’s not yet clear how far 3-year-old Santiago was to shore. When Santiago was tagged, he weighed 140 pounds and was almost 6 feet in length. He marks the third white shark sampled during Expedition New England 2021
To check out the awesome research from Ocearch and view their tagged shark and other animals s around the world, click here.
