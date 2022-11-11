NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Natural Gas and Norfolk Fire & Rescue say they investigating an odor that has left residents and businesses in parts of Norfolk covering their noses.

In a statement released Friday afternoon, officials with Virginia Natural Gas say they have been responding to leak calls, but have not yet found any leaks in their system.

The odor has left VGN and Norfolk Fire & Rescue scratching their heads.

The City of Norfolk say the smell has spread across Norfolk State University and surrounding neighborhoods and as far as Old Dominion University. However, it does not appear to be natural gas.

“Safety is our No. 1 priority. If customers think they smell gas, move to a safe place away from the area of the suspected leak and call 911,” says VGN.

Residents can call the Virginia Natural Gas Leaks, Odors or Emergencies line at (877) 572-3342.