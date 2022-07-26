NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — What’s that smell? And where is it coming from?

Many Norfolk residents have reported what they think might be a gas leak, but so far Norfolk firefighters and Virginia Natural Gas crews say they haven’t “identified any cause for concern or any actual hazard.”

Norfolk Fire-Rescue says it’s experienced a “significant increase” in call volume about the issue in several sections of the city, including downtown to the Virginia Beach/Norfolk city line.

Crews are still investigating the possible cause of the smell and say they will continue to report for calls of service.

Call Norfolk Fire-Rescue at (757)-664-6600 to report any possible leaks.