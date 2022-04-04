FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) — Wesley Hadsell, previously convicted in the death of his adopted stepdaughter, AJ Hadsell, is scheduled for sentencing Monday.

In early February, Wesley Hadsell was found guilty during his second trial for two remaining charges, first-degree murder and concealment of a body, involving AJ’s death.

Hadsell’s first trial in 2020 ended in a mistrial after only two and a half days.

Hadsell was accused of killing 18-year-old Angelica “AJ” Hadsell back in 2015 while she was on spring break from Longwood University. Her body was found about a month later, at an abandoned home in Southampton County, after investigators used GPS in Hadsell’s work van.

According to a medical examiner, AJ died due to homicidal violence and acute heroin poisoning.

Hadsell’s sentencing is scheduled for 2 p.m. Monday.