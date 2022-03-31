NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Thursday marks Transgender Day of Visibility.

It’s a day for the trans community to celebrate who they are and reach out to people who might have questions. 10 On Your Side visited the LGBT Life Center in Norfolk Thursday morning for one of their events and to learn about the significance of the day.

“It’s a national day of celebration,” said Casey Butler, community engagement coordinator at the LGBT Life Center.

To commemorate the day, the LGBT Life Center held three events, starting with a breakfast gathering.

“We literally struggle and we suffer and we work and we are resilient and one day, we deserve just to be unapologetically ‘me’ and celebrate that with other people who are just like you,” said Dexter Davis, LGBT Life Center community health navigator.

Davis started his transition in 2013.

He said, “I transitioned to be a person, to live my life. Moments like today just reflect that I can be that.”

While Thursday was a celebration, life is often difficult for the trans community.

“Trans people are a marginalized group in our country,” said Butler. “Obviously if you’ve been following any of the legislation that’s been going on recently, it’s hard to not be aware of that.”

The trans community also faces violence. The Human Rights Campaign says 57 transgender and nonconforming people were killed in the US in 2021, which is a record high.

That is why Butler and Davis say reaching out and asking questions is crucial.

“We seem different. Our stories seem different. We’re not really that different,” said Davis. “Days like today are an opportunity to ask questions. It’s a day to say ‘Maybe I don’t know something, so let me reach out.'”

The LGBT Life Center is holding a performance art night on Thursday starting at 7. You can learn more details by clicking here.