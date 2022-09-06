NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The man charged in a triple homicide in Downtown Norfolk was in court Tuesday morning.



Norfolk Police believe Antoine Legrande Jr. shot five people on Granby Street, in March.

In court, the prosecutor asked a judge for another preliminary hearing date. The state tells the judge they are waiting for cell tower data and forensic analysis of the bullets.



The Commonwealth is also working to get in touch with a key witness who gave detectives a detailed description of the shooting outside of Chicho’s Backstage.

25-year-old newspaper journalist Sierra Jenkins, 25-year-old semi-pro football player Malik Harris, and 24-year-old Marquel Andrews died from their injuries.



Police said the shooting stemmed from a spilled drink inside of the bar.

A Norfolk judge granted a continuance noting these are “serious charges,” yet the accused has a right to a timely hearing. The judge expects the Commonwealth to get in touch with the witness.

Calvin Harris is still mourning the loss of his brother, Malik. After the hearing, he tells 10 On Your Side he is frustrated by the case so far.



“If they take their time, he’s [Legrande] going to sit [in jail] anyway. Then if they rushed through it, they could make a mistake.”

He said he just wants justice served for everyone.



“All I can do is just let it play out. Hopefully, they can continue it and they do what they have to do.”

Sierra Jenkins’s family members were inside the courtroom. Her family thanked our crews for covering the hearing. Her dad said they will not be making statements during the court process.

Eric Korslund, the suspect’s attorney, said this case relies on eyewitness testimony.



“They still have a lot of work to do and are trying to get a witness subpoena,” he said. “This case comes down to eyewitness testimony.”

Korslund said he was surprised by the prosecutor’s request to push back the preliminary hearing date.

“My client is having a very difficult time with this. He’s maintained his innocence. He waived his rights and spoke to the police. He told them over and over again that he had nothing to do with this. I still have yet to see any evidence whatsoever that ties him to this.”

10 On Your Side learned Legrande’s mom was killed in a triple homicide in Young Terrace in 2021.



“He’s going through a lot. To lose your mother, miss the birth of your daughter, and to be accused of something so serious and yet to be given no idea why you were charged. It’s a very difficult time.”

Legrande will be back in court on November.