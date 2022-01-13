Well-known Norfolk businesswoman and philanthropist dies at 102

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A well-known Norfolk native who was known as a businesswoman and philanthropist has died.

Mildred Graves died Thursday morning at a local hospital. She was 102.

She and her husband started Graves Funeral Home back in the 1950s. It was the first-ever Black-owned and catered funeral home in the community.

Her son, Tommy III, played for the Steelers and her daughter, Lorraine, was a ballerina for the Dance Theater of Harlem. Graves was also a retired Norfolk Public Schools teacher.

She died at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and passed peacefully after a short illness, five years to the date after her husband Thomas Graves Jr. died.

The Graves family released a statement Thursday evening:

“The Graves family would like to thank you all for your support during this time, as we mourn the loss of the matriarch of our family. We ask that you keep us lifted in thoughts and prayer. Funeral services are pending.”