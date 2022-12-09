NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Elizabeth River will be shining brightly this Saturday evening as the Sail Nauticus Academy students take to the water for a lighted sailboat parade.

As part of WinterFest on the Wisconsin, a holiday light experience on the battleship Wisconsin, the fleet of sailboats owned and operated by the Nauticus Foundation will be decorated with lights.

The parade will begin at 6 p.m. on Saturday evening, December 10. After the parade, attendees can grab a cup of hot chocolate at Griswold’s Café and stick around for WinterFest on the Wisconsin.

The parade will take place along the waterfront adjacent to the battleship and will be free and open to the public along the boardwalk.

The Sail Nauticus Academy is a part of Sail Nauticus, a Norfolk-based nonprofit sailing school and community sailing center. Through a partnership with Norfolk Public Schools, students in grades 6-8 are given the opportunity to participate in the Academy, promoting STEM activities, career development opportunities, and life skills through the sport of sailing and maritime science.

WinterFest’s general admission and member tickets are on sale. Visitors can book their night to discover their holiday spirit by exploring this dazzling, waterfront light festival of over one million lights.

WinterFest on the Wisconsin runs from November 9, 2022, to January 1, 2023, and is open each Wednesday to Sunday, in addition to select Mondays and Tuesdays throughout the holiday season.

General admission pricing is $18.50 for adults and $16.50 for children. WinterFest ticket purchasers between December 1 and December 31 will automatically be entered in the Carnival Cruise Giveaway. To get your ticket, CLICK HERE.