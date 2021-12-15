Wednesday’s child tax credit payment could be the last, unless Congress extends the program

NORFOLK, Va (WAVY) — The child tax credit cash that popped into parents’ bank accounts on Wednesday may be the last. The government started sending out the monthly checks in July as part of pandemic relief. Unless Congress extends the program, it will expire in January, potentially leaving some Hampton Roads families in a bad spot.

“It has helped with Christmas, it has helped with different bills, daycare,’ said Chiquita Hubbard of Newport News.

The mother of two has been receiving $500 a month ($250 for each child) from the government for the last six months. It’s allowed her to work more from home while caring for her children, who have special needs, during the pandemic.

“I think it has gave a lot of people hope. It’s gave us a sense of security,” she told WAVY. Now, she said, as the benefit is set to expire, she feels abandoned.

Democrats, including U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Virginia), want to extend the program.

“I’m strongly in favor of doing what we can to make sure that come January 15, we’re not leaving these families high and dry,” Kaine said.

Democrats claim the tax credit has lifted more than three million children out of poverty this year, and without it, they’ll fall back. The president’s Build Back Better Act includes another year of payments. That Act passed the House and now sits in the Senate.

“… But Republicans have also told us we will not get a single Republican vote on this bill,” Kaine told WAVY.

The Senate is split. Democrats need all 50 senators to say ‘yes,’ but Sen. Joe Manchin (D-West Virginia) is not on-board. He reportedly wants to add a work requirement and income cap of $60,000 a year. Leaving the payments and parents in limbo.

10 On Your Side reached out to Manchin’s office and have not received a response.

Democrats hope to have this bill passed before Christmas. If it happens later than that, the IRS may not get January checks out by the 15th of the month. If the measure fails, this month’s payment will be the last for parents in America.