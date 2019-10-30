Wednesday: Norfolk State hosting summit for HBCU students, hopeful entrepreneurs

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk State University and the United States Small Business Administration are hosting a business summit for students and aspiring entrepreneurs Wednesday.

NSU and the SBA’s Virginia District Office will focus the summit around students and prospective business owners from historically black colleges and universities.

The summit is being held Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Norfolk State University’s Nursing and General Education Building, located at 46-54 Presidential Parkway, the Small Business Association said in a news release.

The event will include workshops for students on marketing, market research, e-commerce and lean start-ups.

It will include speakers such as SBA Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator (acting) Steven Bulger, a White House appointee and area HUBZone firms, who will discuss entrepreneurship and internship opportunities.

“Countless entrepreneurs emerge from HBCUs every year,” the release said. “Some notables include: Herman Cain, Oprah Winfrey and Sean Combs. The SBA wants to harness the great energy and ideas that develop in the college setting and set loose the entrepreneurial spirit.”