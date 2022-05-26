NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The threat of rain and severe weather on Friday is forcing changes to the first day of the Patriotic Festival.

The three-day country music festival is set to start on Friday, May 27 and run through Sunday, May 29. It will take place on Waterside Drive, as well as in Scope Arena.

Rain has, however, forced event organizers to make several changes to the events on Friday. That includes:

canceling the Patriotic Festival Opening Ceremony

shifting the times of the following performances in Town Point Park: Cultivated Minds will perform from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m . The Wailers will perform from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

all vendors and sponsored activities will close by 3 p.m.

Jon Pardi will perform Friday night in Scope Arena. Kane Brown and Morgan Wallen are expected to both perform on a special stage along Waterside Drive for the next two nights.

The changes due to rain on Friday are in line with why event organizers say the festival was moved from Virginia Beach to Norfolk. They wanted a large indoor festival in case it rains.

Jon Pardi has, however, long planned to perform inside the Scope.

The festival is expected to draw more than 40,000 visitors for concerts, military demonstrations and displays.

The Patriotic Festival was last held in 2019. Its events in 2020 and 2021 were both canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.