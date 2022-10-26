NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A weapon was found on a student at Granby High School Wednesday.

Norfolk Police and school security investigated a report that a student was in possession of an undisclosed weapon on school property and was able to recover it.

Granby Principal Thomas Smigiel sent a robocall to families alerting them of the incident just after 2 p.m.

“School administration immediately implemented school safety and security protocol, searched the student and found the weapon,” Smigiel said in the robocall.

Smigiel said that at no time was there a stated threat to students or the school.

“Norfolk Police continues to investigate and school administration have acted as outlined in the student code of conduct,” Smigiel said.

This comes in the wake of bomb threats that schools across Hampton Roads have received over the past several days, including Wednesday at Waters and Cradock middle schools in Portsmouth.