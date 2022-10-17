NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A local business is picking up the pieces after it was broken into multiple times this month.

Peter Olanitori, the principal of SLB Headwear and Socks, said there had been five separate break-ins in the last two weeks.

“We were shocked. We have been here for around five years,” he said.

Earlier this month, Olanitori found his store torn to pieces by thieves and now the once perfectly organized hat display is empty.

Photo of the inside of SLB Headwear and Socks after a break-in (Courtesy: Peter Olanitori) Photo of inside ofSLB Headwear and Socks before the break-ins (Courtesy: Peter Olanitori)

“Stealing headwear. They have stolen money. They have stolen the cash drawer. A lot of headwear, socks and appeal,” he said. “It’s a hard job to secure a location.”

Olanitori is also frustrated that their security cameras and motion detectors aren’t deterring the thieves.

“Why when we bring a good service to the community?” he said. “We just hope they would stop and understand it’s impacting the local community.”

SLB Headwear and Socks Norfolk Flagship store hasn’t been able to open since October 1st due to windows and door repairs being stalled.

“We just have to work off the online services until we fix things up,” he said.

Photo of inside the store

Olanitori said it’s been a back-and-forth with the property owners.

“They are giving us a hassle about fixing it. That is one of the problems we are incurring to open up for the community,” he said.

Luckily, police have been able to arrest two men who were involved in one of the robberies.

“They were waiting on the assailants, perpetrators, when they arrived. I believe they had a scuffle out there and arrested them,” Olanitori said.

Even after the arrest, Olanitori is left checking his phone for security notifications. If the motion detection goes off, he checks the cameras and, if necessary, calls the police.

Olanitori said community members had helped him to support him and his business. He said people have helped clean and continue to support his online shop.