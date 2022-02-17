‘We just want to know why’: Man shot by Norfolk police Saturday arraigned, family not allowed in courtroom

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The man shot by police in Norfolk over the weekend faced a judge Thursday — and the questions raised about the chain of events are growing.

Barry Carrington Jr., 34, faces two counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling and one count of discharging a firearm in public.

His sister, Tamecsha Jones, spoke with 10 On Your Side Thursday after she was unable to get into the courtroom for his arraignment.

“We were told to come at 8 a.m. sharp and the doors were locked,” she said. “So, we want answers. Yes, someone needs to contact his family with answers.”

He was shot by Norfolk police Saturday night around 10:30 p.m. on Granby Street Downtown. Jones says she came to his arraignment for one reason: for clarity.

“Just unclear on some things. I don’t understand what happened because a lot of things are contradicting itself and different clips, reports and it’s just very vague,” she said. “I want to know why he was shot.”

Aside from wanting to know exactly what happened Saturday night, she also just wanted to know how her brother is doing after being shot.

“I was looking to see my brother. I was looking to hear if he has someone representing him. I was looking to hear, to see if he was OK,” she said. “If his health was good. And we weren’t even allowed in the courtroom.”

Since Saturday, she’s only heard once from her brother after he was shot.

“He got to call one time and it was very short,” she said. “That he got shot. That he almost died. And that was it. So, that just leaves us very worried too. We just don’t know if he’s getting the proper care.”

Not being allowed into the courtroom for his arraignment without an immediate explanation being given has left her and her other family members frustrated.

“It’s frustrating because, first of all, this is your family member, this is your loved one who’s been hurt and we just want to know why,” she said.

10 On Your Side reached out to Norfolk police on Wednesday for more details about the incident, but a department spokesperson on Thursday declined to release further information as the investigation is ongoing.

As Carrington’s family waits for answers, they say they’re figuring out their next steps.

“My next step is to probably knock on the attorney general’s door,” said Jones. “I love you, we’re supporting you, we’re here for you bro.”