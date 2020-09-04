WAVY’s Anita Blanton hosts virtual town hall voter awareness meeting with local sorority, fraternity

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — WAVY News 10’s Anita Blanton along with members of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority and Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity will be hosting a virtual town hall meeting to help boost voting throughout Hampton Roads.

The meeting is scheduled for Saturday, September 12 at 10 a.m. Additional guest speakers include Virginia General Assembly DelegatesDon Scott (80th District), Jay Jones (89th District), and Marcia Price (95 the District).

Host members will be from the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Upsilon Omicron Omega Chapter, and the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated, Alpha Phi Lambda Chapter.

“The nonpartisan voter engagement event will offer the public the opportunity to become acquainted with local candidates in anticipation of the November 2020 General Election,” said Event organizers.

To join the Facebook live, click here.

