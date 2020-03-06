Waterside operators threaten to sue Norfolk if Pamunkey casino deal isn’t terminated, claiming city must partner with them

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The operator of Norfolk’s Waterside District is threatening to sue the city if the agreement calling for a resort casino built by the Pamunkey Indian Tribe isn’t terminated.

In a letter sent to Norfolk’s City Attorney last month, a lawyer representing the Cordish Companies — the operator of Waterside — writes that the city is in “material breach of multiple provisions” of its agreement with Cordish, and that the city must make the necessary changes within 90 days.

Mainly, lawyers for Cordish argue that when Norfolk signed an agreement to exclusively help the Pamunkey Indian Tribe bring casino gaming to the city, it echoed a similar agreement Cordish made with the city back in 2013.

When Cordish signed an agreement with Norfolk to redevelop the Waterside District, it included language that would allow the company to expand the complex into a casino if gambling ever became legal in the state.

Back on Jan. 13, referencing the pending legislation, attorneys representing Cordish wrote the city seeking to invoke its clause that upon request “The city shall cooperate … in obtaining any Government Approvals necessary to enable the premise to be utilized as casino or other gaming establishment.”

However, in a responding letter, Norfolk City Attorney Bernard Pishko wrote “the City is not legally obligated” to assist Cordish to shape any such legislation.

Pishko’s office declined comment to WAVY.com for this story citing legal matters. Cordish Company did not respond to a request for comment.

Latest Posts: