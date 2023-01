NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Waterside District will be hosting S!CK!CK on his North America Mind Game Tour on March 17.

“We’re thrilled to be a stop on this tour and are working on some fun weekend activities to match S!CK!CK’s energy,” said Waterside District’s marketing manager Janet Aguilar.

Doors open at 7 p.m. General admission tickets start at $25, VIP tickets are $50 and include one-hour early admission and access to Harbor Club.