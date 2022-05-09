NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Waterside District is set to host Virginia Tourism’s LOVE artwork May 13-18.

The celebration will be held as part of the five-year anniversary of Waterside’s revitalization. It kicks off May 13 with deck parties and a free country concert featuring national recording artist Kameron Marlowe.

The LOVE artwork is 16 feet long and more than six feet high. It is an extension of the 50-year-old “Virginia is for Lovers” brand which is one of the most iconic slogans in the world.

“Virginia is for Lovers is about doing the things you love to do on a vacation with the people you love most,” said Rita McClenny, president and CEO of the Virginia Tourism Corporation. “We are excited to share the LOVE at Waterside District where so many people can enjoy being a part of it, helping them to discover for themselves why Virginia is for Lovers.”

For more information, visit www.watersidedistrict.com.