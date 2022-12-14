NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A water main break is impacting traffic in Downtown Norfolk Wednesday.

The city confirmed Monticello Avenue is shut down in both directions between Market St. and City Hall Ave.

Hampton Roads Transit says the Tide Light Rail is currently not in service, from the Norfolk State Station to the EVMC Fort Norfolk Station. Bus shuttles will provide service between the impacted stations.

The Hampton Transit Center Information Booth will also be closed the rest of the day. You can purchase tickets at vending machines and get route information online at http://gohrt.com.

HRT sent out its first service alert about flooding and possible road damage from the break, just after 9:30 a.m.