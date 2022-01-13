Water main break closes Chrysler Hall, Scope Arena through January 27

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A water main break has forced Chrysler Hall and Scope Arena to close their doors for several weeks.

SevenVenues, who operates both Chrysler Hall and Scope Arena, confirmed to 10 On Your Side that the break has left both venues without running water or heat.

The city expects the repairs to take at least two weeks. During the repairs, all performances at the venues will be canceled. The administrative and box offices will also be closed through January 27.

Ticket holders who are impacted by the cancelations should visit their original point of purchase for a refund. Those who purchased their tickets on Ticketmaster.com should expect an automatic refund.

Refunds will be available to those who purchased tickets from the box office once it reopens on January 28.

The Bob Dandridge MLK Holiday Basketball Classic on Monday, January 17 has been relocated from Scope Arena to Norfolk State University.

In addition, the Inaugural Esports Tournament on Monday, January 17 at Scope Arena has been postponed.

The following events will be also be canceled as a result:

Jan. 14 | Black Jacket Symphony

Jan. 15 | Spirituals + Operatic Showstoppers

Jan. 21 | Norfolk Admirals vs. Swamp Rabbits

Jan. 22 | Norfolk Admirals vs. Swamp Rabbits

Jan. 22 | Golden Age of Broadway

Jan. 23 | Norfolk Admirals vs. Swamp Rabbits

Jan. 25 | ADM James Stavridis, USN (Ret.)

