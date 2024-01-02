NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A water leak at Sentara Leigh Hospital impacted seven patient rooms and damaged visitor elevators as well as patient support areas.

A spokesperson for Sentara says there was no disruption in safe and quality care for any of the hospital’s patients.

According the release, clean up and repairs will be completed over the next few days. During this time, there may be temporary inconveniences such as visitor restrictions and blocked walkways.