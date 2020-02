NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — First responders worked to put out a trash fire Monday evening.

Norfolk Fire dispatch says they started receiving calls at 4 p.m. reporting a fire in the 8400 block of Hampton Boulevard.

According to officials, crews responded to the area and located a trash fire. The fire was put out less than half an hour later.

A WAVY News viewer sent in a video showing smoke and flames from the fire.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

