WATCH: Suspect caught on camera breaking into four Norfolk homes

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Norfolk are currently seeking information about a suspect who was caught on camera burglarizing several homes across the city on September 19.

According to police, the suspect broke into several homes in four different neighborhoods between 1:00 a.m. and 4:00 a.m. The investigation revealed that when they broke into the homes, they took several items before leaving.

Those with information should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app on their Apple or Android device or at www.p3Tips.com.