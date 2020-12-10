WATCH: Police searching for person involved in armed robbery of 7-Eleven in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Detectives with Norfolk Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a person who they say robbed a 7-Eleven Monday.

On Dec. 7, around 1:30 a.m., police responded to 3235 Chesapeake Boulevard for a report that a man armed with a gun entered the store and demanded money.

Police say the employee complied, and the man fled the store. There were no injuries reported.

If you recognize the man in the video or know anything about this incident, contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3Tips mobile app.

