WATCH: Police searching for 5 people involved in breaking into school in Norfolk

Norfolk

by:

Posted: / Updated:
(Courtesy: Norfolk Police Department)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Detectives are asking for the public’s assistance to identify a group of five people who broke into Madison Alternative Center Sunday.  

On Feb. 28 around 4:30 a.m., Norfolk Police responded to 3700 Bowdens Ferry Road for a report of a commercial burglary. 

During the investigation, detectives located security footage that showed five subjects entering the facility.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10