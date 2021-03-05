WATCH: Police searching for 5 people involved in breaking into school in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Detectives are asking for the public’s assistance to identify a group of five people who broke into Madison Alternative Center Sunday.
On Feb. 28 around 4:30 a.m., Norfolk Police responded to 3700 Bowdens Ferry Road for a report of a commercial burglary.
During the investigation, detectives located security footage that showed five subjects entering the facility.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.