WATCH: Police searching for 5 people involved in breaking into school in Norfolk

(Courtesy: Norfolk Police Department)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Detectives are asking for the public’s assistance to identify a group of five people who broke into Madison Alternative Center Sunday.

On Feb. 28 around 4:30 a.m., Norfolk Police responded to 3700 Bowdens Ferry Road for a report of a commercial burglary.

During the investigation, detectives located security footage that showed five subjects entering the facility.