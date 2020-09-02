WATCH LIVE: Norfolk Police, local church hold forum on police reform

App users: Click here to watch live.
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk Police Department and Calvary Revival Church are hosting a community forum on police reform Wednesday night.
The forum will run from 6-7:30 p.m.
Bishop Courtney McBath and Norfolk Police Chief Larry Boone will discuss what the Norfolk community and area faith-based community can do, as well as where police and the community can go from here.
WAVY’s Geena Arevalo will have the latest tonight on FOX 43 at 10 p.m. and WAVY-TV 10 at 11 p.m.
