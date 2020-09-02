WATCH LIVE: Norfolk Police, local church hold forum on police reform

App users: Click here to watch live.

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk Police Department and Calvary Revival Church are hosting a community forum on police reform Wednesday night.

The forum will run from 6-7:30 p.m.

Bishop Courtney McBath and Norfolk Police Chief Larry Boone will discuss what the Norfolk community and area faith-based community can do, as well as where police and the community can go from here.

