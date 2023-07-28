NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A burglary earlier this week at a Pep Boys tire store in Norfolk was caught on camera.
Police say it happened around 1:15 a.m. Monday at the 1230 N. Military Highway location.
Surveillance footage released Friday shows a person wearing a backpack and beanie riffling through a metal storage unit, taking some of its contents before driving away in a silver sedan.
The contents of that unit and what was taken have not been released.
