NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A burglary earlier this week at a Pep Boys tire store in Norfolk was caught on camera.

Police say it happened around 1:15 a.m. Monday at the 1230 N. Military Highway location.

Surveillance footage released Friday shows a person wearing a backpack and beanie riffling through a metal storage unit, taking some of its contents before driving away in a silver sedan.

The contents of that unit and what was taken have not been released.