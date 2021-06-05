‘Washed Ashore’: Norfolk Botanical Garden exhibition to raise awareness about pollution

NORFOLK, Va., June 4, 2021 – Norfolk Botanical Garden is hosting a national exhibition to raise awareness regarding trash and plastic pollution on beaches.
Washed Ashore features larger-than-life sculptures of marine life created from trash found on beaches. The exhibition will showcase an exclusive, custom-made eagle community members helped to create using debris collected from beaches in Coastal Virginia.
The eagle will hold a menhaden in its talons and will arrive later this summer.
The Washed Ashore Project is part of a global movement bringing much-needed attention to the overwhelming amount of plastic pollution in the oceans.
Single-use plastics are particularly detrimental to the health of the environment – both in the water and on land. According to the World Economic Forum and the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, it is predicted that by 2050, there could be more plastics by weight in the oceans than fish.
Norfolk Botanical Gardens officials say they are working closely with the Chesapeake Bay Foundation (CBF) as the environmental partner for this event. Since 1989, CBF’s Clean the Bay Day has engaged nearly 162,000 volunteers, removing over 7.1 million pounds of debris from more than 8,000 miles of shore lines in Virginia.
The exhibition will at the botanical garden from June 5 through October 31.